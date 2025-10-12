Internet melts as Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar share a rare hug: ‘Fans should learn’

Bollywood fans were in for a treat when superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actor Akshay Kumar shared a warm hug at an award ceremony on Saturday night. The rare moment between the two stars lit up the internet, with many yearning for them to team up for a full-fledged film together. On Saturday, Shah Rukh took on hosting duties at the 70th Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad.

Shah Rukh and Akshay hug

On Saturday, Shah Rukh took on hosting duties at the 70th Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad. During the star-studded evening, Akshay joined Shah Rukh and filmmaker Karan Johar on stage. In a heartwarming moment, Akshay even gave a special shout-out to Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, congratulating him on his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Following the on-stage interaction, Shah Rukh and Akshay shared a warm hug, creating a moment that instantly stole the spotlight. Photos of the two actors hugging each other surfaced on social media, sending fans into a frenzy and sparking a wave of excitement and nostalgia online.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the moment and soon flooded social media with posts, urging the two actors to come together for a film.

One fan wrote, “They should do a film together," and another shared, " Imagine these two in a movie directed by @justSidAnand." Another fan posted, “Surely they can do a film together one day?”

“Akshay and SRK in one frame at the stage after a really long time,” shared one social media user. Fans of the two actors are usually at each other's throats on social media. After the new picture, many social media users urged those fandoms to look at their idols and bury the hatchet. “Fans should learn from them in how to be cordial,” wrote one.

Akshay and Shah Rukh worked together in Dil To Pagal Hai and made guest appearances in each other’s films, Om Shanti Om and Heyy Baby.

More about Akshay and Shah Rukh

Akshay is currently busy working with Saif Ali Khan on Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, an adaptation of his 2016 Mohanlal and Samuthirakani-starrer Oppam. Akshay also worked with Priyadarshan on the horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which is yet to release.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy working on his next film, King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. King will mark Shah Rukh's first film after the 2023 release, Dunki. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. In 2023, Shah Rukh featured in three films--Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, all of which were box office successes.