Ira Khan breaks silence on wedding rumours, deletes post later

Hours after it was reported that Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan will get married to her fiancé Nupur Shikhare next month, the star kid has denied the claim. She took to Instagram Stories on Thursday and said in a now-deleted note alongside a photo of the news report, “No no… Not getting married on 3rd October! Later, you’ll know when because I’ll be so excited that it will be hard to not notice..." Also read: Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, gets candid about her battle with depression, and growing up in the public eye

What the report claimed about Ira's wedding

Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare. Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutt, his first wife.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ira Khan was reacting to a story published by Bombay Times, which quoted a source as saying, “The couple (Ira and Nupur) has planned an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. It’s a three-day affair, and the festivities will include their friends and extended family, members. This one, too, will be an intimate affair minus the presence of any people from the film industry... the father of the bride (Aamir Khan) is extremely excited and is closely involved with the planning.”

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan refutes wedding rumours.

Ira and Nupur's relationship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in November 2022. The ceremony was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Aamir's ex Kiran Rao, his second wife, among others. Aamir's nephew, actor Imran Khan, had also attended the bash. Nupur Shikhare had shared pictures from their engagement ceremony, one of which featured him going down on one knee proposing to Ira again, as she got emotional.

Nupur, a celebrity fitness trainer, had proposed to Ira Khan a few months prior in Italy. The two, who had been dating for a while then, had shared the video from their proposal on their respective Instagram handles.

About Ira Khan

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Datta welcomed their daughter Ira Khan in 1997. In 2019, Ira had made her directorial debut with a theatre production, which featured actor Hazel Keech in the lead role. It was called Medea, an Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name. Aamir and Reena also have a son, Junaid Khan, who is reportedly soon set to make his acting debut in films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON