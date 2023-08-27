Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares cute holiday pics with fiancé Nupur Shikhare. See post

Aamir Khan and first wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan keeps sharing glimpses of her life in her social media posts. On Sunday, Ira took to Instagram to post pictures featuring herself and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur had gotten engaged in Mumbai last year. Also read: Ira Khan receives sweet birthday wish from fiancé Nupur Shikhare Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's new pictures from their vacation.

Ira Khan's post

In her Instagram caption, Ira wrote, "If you’re wondering why the phone is in the air… so am I. @nupur_popeye tweetuummmsss (red heart emojis) what you do!?" The pictures taken at Taj Aravali Resort and Spa, Udaipur, showed Ira and Nupur chilling on a rattan daybed in a garden.

The first photo showed Nupur and Ira looking on in awe as they saw a mobile phone up in the air. Another picture had Nupur examining the phone as Ira looked on. Ira also posted a couple of photos of Nupur with his legs up in the air as he sat beside her. Ira had a goofy expression in the candid pictures, while Nupur smiled.

Ira and Nupur's relationship

The couple got engaged in November 2022. The ceremony was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Aamir's ex Kiran Rao, his second wife, among others. Aamir's nephew, actor Imran Khan, had also attended the bash.

Nupur, a celebrity fitness trainer, had proposed to Ira Khan a few months prior in Italy. The two, who had been dating for a while then, had shared the video from their proposal on their respective Instagram handles.

More about Ira Khan

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Datta welcomed their daughter Ira Khan in 1997. In 2019, Ira had made her directorial debut with a theatre production, which featured actor Hazel Keech in the lead role. It was called Medea, an Indian adaptation of Euripides' Greek play of the same name. Aamir and Reena also have a son, Junaid Khan, who is reportedly soon set to make his acting debut in films.

Ira's battle with depression

Ira Khan, in a recent interview with ETimes, had opened up on her ordeal with depression and how she battled it with the help of therapy and support from her family. She also called her depression 'partly genetic' and told the portal earlier this month, “Depression is a little complicated. It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case, it is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues in my family on my mom and dad's side.”

