Ira Khan teases boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as he lifts bicycle, fan roots for him in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Returns

Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, on Wednesday teased her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as a 'show off' after he lifted his bicycle over his head with one hand. Nupur shared a picture on his Instagram in which he was standing in the street, wearing a cycling outfit.

Sharing the post, Nupur Shikhare captioned it, "Scott and press #bike #ride #cycling #training #instagood." Reacting to the post, Ira Khan wrote, "Show off " and Nupur responded with, "excuse me ? Jo hain woh hain (It is the way it is)." In another comment, Ira dropped clapping hands and heart-eye emojis. Nupur responded with face with kiss and red heart emojis.

Fans also cheered for Nupur in the comments section. A fan recalled Aamir Khan's 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and wrote, "Bhai tumhe to Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar Returns me lena chaiye." Another user commented, "love to see Ira Khan's photo with you."

Ira and Nupur made their relationship official on Instagram earlier this year. Recently, the couple travelled to Kaza in Himachal Pradesh and shared glimpses from there. In a picture, they pet a few stray puppies while in another Nupur rode a mountain bike. In July, Ira had shared pictures in different poses with Nupur and captioned them, "He's such a dramebaaz!...#love #cuddles #happypill."

Unlike Aamir, Ira does not want to become an actor and has an inclination towards direction. Ira made her directorial debut two years ago with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea. It starred Hazel Keech in the lead role in 2019.

Earlier speaking to Hindustan Times, Ira had said, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”