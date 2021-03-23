Irrfan's son Babil rediscovers notebook he had gifted to 'greatest dad', shares his notes on how he approached roles
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil also wishes to be an actor. Sadly, Irrfan died last year after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour, and even before he could give acting advice or training to his son.
However, Babil has discovered a 'Book of Eli' of sorts, which he hopes will be helpful in his acting journey. On Tuesday, Babil took to Instagram to share a video of an old notebook that he had rediscovered. The book was gifted by him to his 'greatest dad'.
"I just found this book in Baba’s cupboard that I had given him when I was like 12 (he used to hate it when I used to call him ‘Dad’ but whilst puberty global westernisation was beginning to ripen) He had been writing notes on acting for me in it that I think he was going to teach me after film school, so I guess I have just found the ‘Book of Eli’. I’ll share with you the first few notes cause I want you to think I’m nice :-
1. The intent - general but specific emotion like displacement, if you are unable to identify with a specific situation.
2. The text is holy in context eg. the woman in the man, self-pity, sexual politics etc.
3. Follow the action of the text sincerely and the required emotion will arise - the intention of the lines are to tell a story and not to pass information.
4. Drama has to be created, it cannot be represented or portrayed like a fact.
If you don’t understand some things, welcome to the club (I’m here feeling like I’m decrypting hyroglifics from scratch. The rest is SO confusing, can’t even ask him)," Babil captioned the post.
Babil's followers showered him with love and support. "Your dad was my biggest motivation," wrote one. "What a beautiful keepsake Babil," wrote another.
Ever since his death last year, Babil shares regular posts dedicated to his father. He shares throwback memories, old photos, anecdotes, and even shares how much he is hurting at the loss of his father.
“I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’),” he wrote in one of his posts, with a throwback photo that featured him and his father.
