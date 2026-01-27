Is Animal Park cancelled? Ranbir Kapoor shares update on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal sequel

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently juggling several high-profile projects, has confirmed that Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal, is still some time away from going on floors. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently occupied with his next film, Spirit, which is delaying the sequel’s production timeline. Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Animal's sequel Speaking to Deadline , Ranbir clarified that Animal Park is not yet in production. When asked if he had read the script, Ranbir shared that Vanga has only hinted at the direction of the sequel so far. “He has kind of flirted with what he really wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it in three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. The director is right now making another film. We should start that film in 2027. It’s a bit away,” Ranbir said.

Ranbir further described the sequel as an exciting and ambitious project, revealing that he will be seen in a dual role. “We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself about how he wants to take the story forward. It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist,” he said, praising Vanga’s originality.

Explaining the dual role for audiences who may not have seen Animal, Ranbir said the antagonist undergoes plastic surgery, transforming into a body double who eventually begins to resemble the protagonist.

Released in 2023, Animal was a hyper-violent action drama that explored a twisted father-son relationship. Ranbir played Ranvijay Vijay Singh, a man shaped by childhood trauma inflicted by his emotionally distant father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. The film was a huge box office success, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide.