Is Gangs of Wasseypur 3 in the making? Anurag Kashyap breaks silence

In an interview with The Lallantop, Anurag spoke about the speculated third part, saying he is not interested in creating a Wasseypur universe.

Anurag Kashyap speaks

In the interview, Anurag dismissed the rumours, saying he wants to tell different stories as a director. “Nahi aayegi. Mujhe koi Wasseypur universe nahi banana. Businessmen alag sochte hain. Har cheez ka universe bann raha hai na aaj kal. Mujhe kuch nahi banana. Mujhe apni bohot saari alag alag filme banani hain. (No, it won’t come. I don’t want to create a Wasseypur universe. Businessmen have a different way of thinking. Everything is being turned into a universe. I am not chasing that. Instead, I want to make a different variety of films and tell different stories),” he said.

The director added, “Wasseypur 3 uss din banaunga jis din langda lula ho jaunga. Jab mere paas koi chaara nahi bachega koi kaam karne ka, main Wasseypur 3 announce karke bohot paise kamaunga taaki mera ilaaj ho sake. (I will make Wasseypur 3 when I would feel sick, in need of money, helpless, and would not see any way out. It will be made when I have no other way to work, and then I will announce Wasseypur 3 and make money for my treatment)”.

About the franchise

Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) is a gangster action crime film produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The two-film Gangs Of Wasseypur series narrated the saga of a coal mafia family in the town of Wasseypur in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. Both films were loved by the masses for their drama and rawness, and acclaimed by the classes for cinematic aesthetics. The two films were box-office hits.