Is Sonam Kapoor's latest post aimed at Rana Daggubati: ‘Small minds discuss people’

Looks like Sonam Kapoor is not completely sold on Rana Daggubati's apology. On Tuesday, Rana had apologised to her for saying that she wasted co-star Dulquer Salmaan's time on their film The Zoya Factor. Now, Sonam seems to have taken a dig at Rana, without directly mentioning the incident. (Also read: Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor for saying she wasted Dulquer Salman's time on The Zoya Factor) Rana Daggubati apologised to Sonam Kapoor but she hasn't directly reacted to it yet.

Sonam's hidden message?

On Wednesday morning, Sonam took to Instagram to share a quote post by Eleanor Roosevelt. It read, “Small minds discuss people, average minds discuss event, great minds discuss ideas.” Sonam added, “Just a little something I'd like some people to know. Especially when discussing things about people that are made up.”

Sonam's IG post.

Rana's controversial comment

Rana Daggubati recently attended an event for Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film King of Kotha in Hyderabad. A video from the event has gone viral in which Rana was heard sharing an incident about Dulquer and a ‘leading Bollywood actress’.

Rana applauded Dulquer's patience and took a dig at the actress saying she was speaking to her husband over the phone about shopping while making the entire crew wait. While the actor didn’t mention anyone’s name, netizens were quick to make their conclusions that Rana was referring to Sonam and that the incident was from the shoot of The Zoya Factor.

Rana's apology to Sonam

Quashing all the trolling, Rana took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologise to both Sonam and Dulquer and issued a clarification about the same. "I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.

"I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

