Is this Richa Chadha's new house with bridge balcony, lush garden?

Richa Chadha is house hunting these days and has hinted that she has probably found her dream abode. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Richa shared a video of a new house which had a lush green garden, a bridge-kind balcony in the centre of the hall and old-school open areas. Also read: Richa Chadha sports iconic choti from Naseeb Apna Apna, sings Bhala Hai Bura Hai Jaisa Bhi Hai; Ali Fazal reacts. Watch Richa Chadha has shared a glimpse of a huge house.

Sharing the video, Richa wrote, “Gonna buy a house…” She seems to have recorded the video while standing at one end of the wooden bridge balcony constructed in the middle of a huge hall. The bridge leads to a room which has simple wooden furniture on display and a painting as well.

The old school interiors include high ceilings with wooden ceiling beams, white walls, grey floors, double side doors and skylight windows over the doors and windows for the extra sunlight. The other side of the hall opens into a lush green garden which seems to stretch through the entire length of the house.

Richa Chadha shared a video of a house.

Richa shared a video of a house.

Richa also shared a glimpse of her relishing snacks on her Instagram Stories. She was in a white top and pink skirt.

Richa was last seen in the 2021 web series, Lahore Confidential. She will now be seen in films Fukrey 3 and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated web show Heeramandi.

Richa had earlier played a pivotal role in Sanjay's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Talking about working with him once again, she recently told news agency ANI in an interview, “Sanjay sir is a visionary, magician, storyteller... I have never felt so stretched out of my comfort zone as a performer. So many times, I go on a set and the director tells me 'app to kar hi logi (you can obviously do it), you were so great in this film, that film. Honestly, I feel like saying that was 10 years ago, I am not the same person I was even one year ago. i have evolved, I have grown. I am a director's actor, I love being pushed to my maximum potential. I like to be challenged till my throat is dry and I have nausea from nervousness.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON