Actor Isha Talwar has been a part of Hindi films such as Article 15 and Tubelight.
Isha Talwar: I don’t want 2021 to be hectic for me

Actor Isha Talwar talks about her south projects and getting to explore something in her recent music video which she couldn’t in films till now- dancing.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:55 PM IST

Isha Talwar is in full on vacation mode, having come back from one recently. While 2020 was hectic for everyone, she says she had a relaxing time even then.

“I earned a vacation in 2020 as well, for a month I was quarantining in the Kerala backwaters. It was a wonderful year for me, and that mood continues. I’m going to be heading to Kerala for a Malayalam film, and I’m shooting again with Prithviraj. So, I’m busy prepping for it,” she tells us.

There were reports doing the rounds that the 33-year-old will also be seen in two Hindi films — John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofan. However, she outright rubbishes them.

“I am not doing either of them, they are just rumours,” she clarifies.

When it comes to work, Talwar prefers taking it easy, and ask her if 2021 is hectic in any way, she says, “No it’s not. So far, it doesn’t seem like that, and I’d like it to remain that way. I don’t want to make it hectic. I want to do things, do good work, but I don’t want the whole feeling of constantly doing something. I’m not such a big fan of that.”

Recently, Talwar was seen in a music video, Roz Roz, sung by the band The Yellow Diaries and Shilpa Rao. She reveals that it gave her a chance to do something which no Hindi film had allowed her to do till date.

“After I decided to do the video, I looked up the band online, and saw that Ayushmann (Khurrana, her co-star in Article 15) had shared one of their songs on Instagram. I enjoyed their newness to music. There was creativity flowing in the band, which was nice. I was looking to dance, I used to be a dancer with Terence Lewis, and had started my career as one. Even after 10 years of being in the film industry, I never got a chance to explore it anywhere. So I enjoyed doing contemporary in this one,” she says.

The Mirzapur 2 actor goes on to add that having good people around is something she looks for in every project.

“It felt like a loved project, where everyone was rooting for each other, rather than doing something you are trying to make money off. I got a chance to be back in a dance studio again, it brought back a lot of memories for me,” concludes Talwar.

