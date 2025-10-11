Ishaan Khatter admits acting is an 'insecure profession', talks about starring in two-hero films after Homebound

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who recently starred with Vishal Jethwa in their film Homebound, has opened up about doing films having two heroes. Speaking with Zoom, Ishaan said he isn't an insecure person. He also cited the example of the 1975 film Sholay, which featured two actors as heroes--Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Homebound.(Photo: Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter on being part of two hero film

He shared that when two people are "functioning at their A-game", they can "raise the material and have something worth remembering.” Ishaan said, “Someone who is carrying the story with me is performing to the best of his ability; it will only raise my game. I love a good challenge. If someone is doing really well in front of me, it will inspire me and won’t make me insecure. I am not an insecure person. It is known to be an insecure profession, but I feel it is sad because it is an opportunity lost. When you have two people functioning at their A-game, you can raise the material and have something worth remembering.”

Ishaan talks about how he is inspired by Sholay

He added, “I enjoy it. When two actors are working, there is a healthy competitive spirit, and you’re raising the game; you love watching that. Sholay is the ultimate example. None of them took away the shine of either. It made it so much more exciting for the audience. I don’t think that’s the way to look at it. This depends on the material. If you’re feeling insecure, mat karo.”

Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, was written by Salim–Javed. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan (Jai) and Dharmendra (Veeru) as criminals. It also featured Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, among others.

About Ishaan's film Homebound

Ishaan and Vishal Jethwa's Homebound has been directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, had its worldwide theatrical release on September 26. Homebound has been selected as the official Oscar entry from India in the Best International Feature category.

The film is produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla. It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames. Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film.