Ishaan Khatter spotted buying flowers, visits rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday after her NCB questioning

Ishaan Khatter was spotted by the Mumbai paparazzi on Saturday. He was seen stepping out of his car to purchase a big bouquet of flowers. Later, he was seen paying his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday a visit.

Ishaan was seen in a white vest and blue sweatpants as he got a bouquet of pink and white flowers made. His car was later seen entering Ananya's building.

Ananya was recently questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in the same case.

Ananya was summoned by the NCB on Thursday in connection with the cruise drugs case and was questioned on Thursday and Friday at their office regarding the case. She reached the office with her father Chunky Panday. The agency has called her again for questioning on Monday.

As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan, who is accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources had told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

Ananya and Ishaan are rumoured to be dating since they starred together in Khaali Peeli. She has a couple of films in the pipeline including Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Shakun Batra's untitled film with Deepika Padukone in the lead. Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. His upcoming projects include Phone Bhoot and Pippa.