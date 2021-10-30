Ishaan Khatter wishes rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday on birthday, wants the 'truth' to always be on her side

Ishaan Khatter has wished Ananya Panday on her 23rd birthday on Instagram and the post includes a picture from their Maldives vacation. The two are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Sharing two pictures of Ananya, Ishaan wrote on Instagram, "Happy cake day Annie Panini (heart emoji) May the truth, strength and love always be with you." While the first pic is a close up of the actor smiling for the camera, the other picture shows her having fun on the beach in a floral skirt and top.

Ananya and Ishaan rang in the New Year in Maldives. The two shared solo pictures of themselves from the same locations but refrained from putting out any picture confirming that the two were together. However, they were later spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport.

Ananya is just three-films-old but enjoys a huge fan following on social media. On being asked about her film's performances, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “When I entered showbiz, there was nothing (about the industry or the experiences) that I was prepared for. Everything was new to me, and every experience has been a new one for me”.

Ananya was recently interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case involving Aryan Khan. Soon after, Ishaan paid her a visit at her residence and was even seen buying pink and white flowers on his way to her house.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She was questioned by the NCB for two days and was called again. But she did not turn up for the third round of questioning, an official said.

During the investigation into the case, the NCB had found some WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya, the sources said. The NCB officials wanted to gather more information about the chats and hence, she was summoned. The NCB had seized her laptop and mobile phone.

(With PTI inputs)