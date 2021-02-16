It’s déjà vu for Gurmeet & Devina in Ayodhya

Life came to full circle for actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee as they went for darshan to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary, a day after, the couple who played Ram and Sita in the TV show ‘Ramayana’ (2008) were on their first visit to Ayodhya.

“It was a déjà vu moment for us. During our show, we used to hear the chanting of Siya-Ram and now, experiencing it in real was truly special for us,” said Debina after her visit.

Gurmeet added, “Just a few months back we planned to visit and make our contribution for the temple. I also made a video to requesting all to donate. As our anniversary was approaching and so thought that this was the right time to take the blessings.”

Talking about the impact of playing the roles of the deities, Debina said, “I believe that one does have a few of those qualities then only he or she can play such roles well. And also, when one is portraying a certain character then the characteristics of the great ones does impact you. So, since we have played their roles, we feel close to lord Ram and Sita.”

Adding his point of view Gurmeet said, “Since we always had their blessings probably that’s the reason, I feel we were able to make a mark in the TV industry with the show ‘Ramayan’. Today, whatever we are it’s due to the show. It was an emotional moment for us — we sat there in peace and thanked them for everything. ‘Abhi tak Ramji ne hi humari naiya paar lagai hai’ and we made a few wishes for our future as well.”

The ‘Paltan’ actor will be next seen in urban-horror film ‘The Wise’ and is looking forward to musical tracks where he features. After Debina’s show ‘Aladin…’ got wrapped she is currently busy with her YouTube channel and is taking a break from daily soaps before making a fresh start.

The couple had a quiet anniversary back at home on Monday. “Since we had an early flight to catch for Lucknow and then a hectic travel day so kept the celebrations simple. We are staying in the state capital tonight and at the moment want this special feeling to sink in,” he concluded.