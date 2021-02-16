It’s déjà vu for Gurmeet & Devina in Ayodhya
Life came to full circle for actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee as they went for darshan to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary, a day after, the couple who played Ram and Sita in the TV show ‘Ramayana’ (2008) were on their first visit to Ayodhya.
“It was a déjà vu moment for us. During our show, we used to hear the chanting of Siya-Ram and now, experiencing it in real was truly special for us,” said Debina after her visit.
Gurmeet added, “Just a few months back we planned to visit and make our contribution for the temple. I also made a video to requesting all to donate. As our anniversary was approaching and so thought that this was the right time to take the blessings.”
Talking about the impact of playing the roles of the deities, Debina said, “I believe that one does have a few of those qualities then only he or she can play such roles well. And also, when one is portraying a certain character then the characteristics of the great ones does impact you. So, since we have played their roles, we feel close to lord Ram and Sita.”
Adding his point of view Gurmeet said, “Since we always had their blessings probably that’s the reason, I feel we were able to make a mark in the TV industry with the show ‘Ramayan’. Today, whatever we are it’s due to the show. It was an emotional moment for us — we sat there in peace and thanked them for everything. ‘Abhi tak Ramji ne hi humari naiya paar lagai hai’ and we made a few wishes for our future as well.”
The ‘Paltan’ actor will be next seen in urban-horror film ‘The Wise’ and is looking forward to musical tracks where he features. After Debina’s show ‘Aladin…’ got wrapped she is currently busy with her YouTube channel and is taking a break from daily soaps before making a fresh start.
The couple had a quiet anniversary back at home on Monday. “Since we had an early flight to catch for Lucknow and then a hectic travel day so kept the celebrations simple. We are staying in the state capital tonight and at the moment want this special feeling to sink in,” he concluded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sarah Jane Dias: Doing web projects was a choice, not because of lack of film roles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After being trolled, Kangana says she never compared herself to Tom Cruise
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she never compared herself to Tom Cruise, but that a stunt director who'd worked with the both of them did.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s déjà vu for Gurmeet & Devina in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanvi Azmi: It is only now that female actors in my age group are getting good work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban posts cryptic message: 'Don't be mad at me'
- Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend, Eban Hyams, has posted another cryptic message about relationships. The former couple broke up towards the end of last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Saif Ali Khan chills with Ranveer on set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's biggest revelations in Unfinished; from on-set harassment to trolling
- From being harassed by a director to tackling trolls who believed she had undergone plastic surgery, here are the biggest revelations Priyanka Chopra made in her memoir, Unfinished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani drops gorgeous pic in a bikini, fans gush 'so pretty'
- Disha Patani shared a stunning pool picture on Tuesday. Loving it were here many fans. Disha will be seen next in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Hrithik overcame his stammer: 'You can compare it to hell'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reveals she had a neck cramp after her wedding, because of her dress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasa Stankovic shares a perfect family time pic with Hardik, son Agastya
- Natasa Stankovic and and Hardik Pandya shared a cute picture of their family time with their little son, Agastya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar remembers Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar as 'a smiling young man'
- Akshay Kumar has penned a short note on Twitter in memory of his Kesari co-actor Sandeep Nahar, who was found dead at his residence on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandeep Nahar was 'shocked' at Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Suchitra Pillai
- Sandeep Nahar's former co-actor Suchitra Pallai has said that he was shocked when Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide. Sandeep and Sushant worked together on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at construction site of new home, watch video
- Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Tuesday, reportedly at the construction site of their new Pali Hill home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox