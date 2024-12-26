Jackie Shroff comes to the aid of fan who fell down while clicking actor's picture. Watch

Jackie Shroff is getting a lot of attention for his menacing role of chief antagonist in Kalees' action thriller Baby John, which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. However, the actor has once again proved he's nothing like the bad guy he's playing on screen. (Also Read: Jackie Shroff turns protective uncle for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, tells paps not to flash lights. Watch) Jackie Shroff helped fan who fell down while clicking his picture.

Jackie Shroff helps fan

A paparazzo uploaded a video on Instagram in which Jackie Shroff is seen heading towards his car. The actor looks stylish in a white shirt, a blue jacket, and a matching Tammie. The chaos that ensues among fans at the sight of the actor leads to one of them falling down while trying to capture Jackie on his smartphone. That caught Jackie's attention, who extended his hand to the fan and helped him get back up on his feet. Jackie, then, greeted the paparazzi good night, got into his car, and left.

Internet reacts

“He's soo cutee yaar ngl (kiss mark and crying emojis),” commented an Instagram user. Another wrote, “Respect big respect sir (heart eyes emojis).” “Trending ke chakar me cameramen girgaya (a cameraman fell down thanks to the rush to report trending news) (laughing with tears emoji),” read a third comment. “Hope that boy didn’t get hurt bad,” stated a fourth one.

Jackie had another sweet moment with the paparazzi recently. Last week, he escorted former co-star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan at an event. He played a nice uncle to her when he requested the paparazzi to not bother her with too much flash photography. Jackie has worked with Shah Rukh in films like King Uncle (1993), Trimurti (1995), One 2 Ka 4 (2001), Devdas (2002), and Happy New Year (2014).

On the work front, Jackie will be next seen in Vivek Chauhan's action drama Baap and Tarun Mansukhani's ensemble comedy Housefull 5. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, the film has concluded filming, the makers announced on Wednesday. Housefull 5 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 6, 2025.