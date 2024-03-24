Jackie Shroff shares he became ‘more cautious’ after becoming a father: I was a little reckless back in the day

Jackie Shroff is opening up about being a parent to son Tiger Shroff and daughter Krishna Shroff. In an interview with GQ India, the actor shared how he became a lot ‘more responsible’ as a person after embracing fatherhood. Daughter Krishna was also present with him during the interview and talked about receiving an important life lesson from him. (Also read: When Ayesha Shroff wrote a letter to Jackie Shroff's girlfriend saying they will both marry him, live like sisters) Jackie Shroff with his kids Tiger and Krishna and wife Ayesha.

In the interview when Jackie was asked in what way has fatherhood changed him, he replied, “I became more responsible. I was a little reckless back in the day; I would do all kinds of stunts, like jump from a motorcycle, or break my leg, or tear my muscles. But now I’ve become more cautious because of my kids. I want to live a long healthy life and be there for my children. Fatherhood has definitely made me more aware of how to take care of myself for them.”

Krishna also shared how she cherishes every moment with her father and loves to spend time with the entire family. “He always says silence is golden and to listen more than you speak. You can be in a room full of people, but you don’t need to be the loudest person in the room. Be a silent observer, the more you observe the more knowledge you can obtain. That’s something I’ve taken from him,” she added.

Jackie married Ayesha on June 5, 1987. They have two children--daughter Krishna Shroff and a son-actor Tiger Shroff. Jackie was last seen in Mast Mein Rehne Kaa. Tiger recently performed in the opening ceremony of the IPL in Chennai. He is awaiting the release of his next with Akshay Kumar, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

