Jacqueliene’s lawyer hits back at Nora scapegoat claim: Don’t drag her into unwarranted legal proceedings

Actor Nora Fatehi recently recorded her statement in a defamation case that she had filed against fellow actor Jacqueliene Fernandez and media organisations, where Fatehi accused Fernandez of tarnishing her reputation in the public eye by spreading false narratives. Now, the latter is planning to seek legal remedy to protect her privacy. Last year, Nora Fatehi filed a defamation case against fellow actor Jacqueliene Fernandez in a Delhi court

On Monday, Fatehi recorded her statement before a Delhi court, saying, “They called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. I feel I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people and because I am an outsider and I have been taken as a soft target and I want compensation for all the damages caused to my career. Jacqueline has asked the media why ED has taken me as a witness in the case and her as an accused. This statement has led to prolonged unnecessary harassment, loss of work and cyber bullying.”

In fact, Fernandez’s lawyer, Prashant Patil calls out Fatehi for dragging his client into the legal mess, saying she has never made any statement against Fatehi in public. At the moment, the actor’s legal team is waiting for an official communication.

“We’ve not received any official communication from courts, so we can’t confirm any such developments. It’s a matter of admitted fact that Jacqueliene has never ever made any statement against anyone before any electronic, print or social media. She has always maintained a dignified and graceful silence about the case, as the matter is subjudice and pending before courts for adjudication,” he says, adding, “However, that doesn’t mean that she can be dragged into certain unwarranted legal proceedings for no fault of hers.”

Patil stresses that such arguments can’t be discussed before the public domain. “That itself is an act of civil and criminal contempt of the respective legal proceedings. If Jacqueliene is compelled into an unwarranted litigation or dragged into a fake litigation against her will, she’ll approach the High Court for her rightful legal remedy for protecting and safeguarding her fundamental right as guaranteed by the Constitution of India,” he argues.

Furthermore, he points that they might take a “separate legal action for contempt of courts” if the records of court are leaked and “used to initiate legal proceedings wherein certain people are not even party to that proceedings”.

What has happened in the last one year

Last year, Fatehi filed a defamation case against fellow actor Fernandez in a Delhi court. According to a source close to Fernandez, the actor, through her legal counsel, requested Fatehi to “sit across tables and discuss the misunderstanding”.

The insider informs us, “In her response, Jacqueliene shared that she has respect for Nora, and suggested having a discussion to clear out the misunderstanding with a discussion across the table, so that both the parties can have a closure. But she didn’t hear back on the request till date. Now, we don’t know if that request went till Nora or not. This was almost six months ago. It would have been a more mature and graceful way instead of going to the courtroom. Because Jacqueliene has never made a statement against Nora.” Reacting to Fatehi’s claim that she was targeted for being an outsider, the source mentions, “It’s unfortunate to bring up this issue of an insider or outsider. This country loves everybody and is generous to everybody. However, Jacqueliene is ready to fight it out.”

What Nora Fatehi’s lawyer, Vikram Singh Chauhan has to say

“If she has not done anything wrong, they should file an affidavit in the court, what are they waiting for. And when it comes to having a discussion across the table, there has not been any such request from their side,” Chauhan tells us.

