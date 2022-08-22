Jacqueline Fernandez makes first public appearance since being named in extortion case, visits temple in Juhu. Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted in Mumbai on Monday for the first time since she was named as an accused in an extortion case. The actor paid a brief visit to the Mukteshwar temple in Juhu. Last week, Jacqueline was named in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the ₹200-crore extortion case connected to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer on ED naming her in extortion case: 'She is innocent charged with a fake offence')

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Monday, Jacqueline was seen at the temple paying her respects. The actor, who wore a blue-coloured anarkali suit with a mask on her face, then walked out of the temple carrying a plastic bag in her hand. Even as mediapersons waited for her outside the temple, the actor exited and sat in her car straightaway.

Jacqueline has not yet spoken in public about her legal troubles. She did, however, take to social media hours after being named in the high-profile case. On Wednesday, after reports said she was to be named by the ED, she shared a note on social media that read ‘it’ll all be ok'.

She was questioned by the ED earlier this year after investigations revealed links between her and Sukesh. Pictures of the two had also surfaced on social media, suggesting the two were dating. Jacqueline initially denied this but as per reports, later admitted to the agency that the two were indeed in a relationship.

Jacqueline has been questioned multiple times by the agency in this case, the last being in June. The ED in April provisionally attached ₹7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from ₹15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds as "proceeds of crime".

Earlier, the ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used money to purchase gifts for Jacqueline, which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. “Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth ₹5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion,” the ED had said in a statement.

