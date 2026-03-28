Jaideep Ahlawat shares a glimpse of his ‘Virat Lamha’ as he meets Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026; fans say ‘2 Dhurandhar’

On Friday, Jaideep took to Instagram and shared a picture with Virat. In the picture, Virat was seen wearing athleisure, while Jaideep looked stylish in a white shirt and beige trousers, which he paired with a jacket. The actor also shared a note with the picture, expressing his excitement about meeting the cricketer. The note read, "“Virat Lamha (thrilling moment)” ❤️😇❤️ Just a day before the kick-start of IPL 2026. It was so amazing to meet you finally. Thank you for your time, Capt."

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a picture with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026. The actor expressed his excitement about meeting the cricket star, calling the moment absolutely thrilling. Fans, meanwhile, cannot keep calm.

Fans could not keep calm after seeing the picture. One fan wrote, "Two goats in one frame." Another commented, "just two Kings maximising their joint slay." Another wrote, "superstars from different departments in one frame." Another fan wrote, "when Hathiram Chaudhary met King Kohli. King in swarg lok." Another commented, "Waoh 2 dhurandar in one frame." Another comment read, "Two Masters of their field in single frame."

IPL 2026 will see Virat Kohli and his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), begin their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB emerged as the winners in 2025 after beating Punjab Kings. Fans are now expecting them to defend their title this year as well.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s recent and upcoming projects Jaideep was most recently seen in the Netflix show Kohrra Season 2. The actor had a cameo appearance in the show, which became the talk of the town. The series, which also stars Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in lead roles, received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Jaideep had also started the year with Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, which featured Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and others in key roles.

The actor is now set to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan in lead roles, along with Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi, among others, in key roles. The film is currently under production and is scheduled to be released in theatres on 24 December.

Jaideep had earlier said in an interview with Lallantop that while Siddharth hesitated to cast him in the film, Shah Rukh stepped in and asked him to be a part of it. He revealed that even though the role is small, he could not say no to King Khan.