Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the cold weather, shares fun pics with friend
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared some fun pictures with a friend as she is seen enjoying the cold weather. Janhvi has reportedly been stationed in Punjab.
Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote "cold/mess". The pictures showed her in an all-white outfit, running on red, fallen leaves in what appeared to be a forested area. A little behind her is her friend, dressed in black. A number of her friends reacted to the picture dropping appreciative emojis.
Janhvi had been shooting for her upcoming film Good Lucky Jerry in Punjab, but the shoot got disrupted twice in the last few days. The first disruption took place while the crew was shooting close to Fatehgarh Sahib and the second one happened in Patiala.
On Saturday, shooting was disrupted after a group of farmers held a protest in Patiala. The incident took place near Civil Lines area on Saturday when protesting farmers opposed the filming of the movie.
Shouting slogans against Bollywood, protesters lamented that “no actor” extended support to farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws. “We are telling the film industry which is holding its shooting in Punjab to at least speak in favour of farmers who are agitating against the legislations,” said a protester Rajwant Singh Sandhu.
Another protester said, “We are opposing Bollywood actors for not extending support to farmers.” They also slammed the Centre for imposing “black laws” on the farming community. Some farmers held protest outside the hotel where the film's crew was staying.
Earlier this month, shooting of Good Lucky Jerry had briefly come to a halt at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib after a group of farmers had insisted that Janhvi make a comment on the ongoing farmers' protest.
Following the incident, the Dhadak actor shared an Instagram Story in support of the farmers. "Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognise and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers," she had written.As per a report in Times of India, the cast and crew have now moved to Chandigarh to the shoot the remaining portions of the film.
Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.
(With PTI inputs)
