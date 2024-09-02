Janhvi Kapoor spotted in swanky new Lexus LM; here's how much it costs. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have joined the Lexus LM club. On Monday, the actor was seen arriving at Mumbai airport in the most costly premium multi-utility vehicle available in India, the Lexus LM350h MPV. Janhvi was driven in the brand new vehicle, which has an exterior hue of Sonic Agate, according to a recent HT Auto report. Also read: Gulshan Devaiah thinks it was Janhvi Kapoor's ‘botched AMA session’ which got her criticism Janhvi Kapoor was seen at Mumbai airport on Monday.

Details of Janhvi Kapoor's new luxury car

Per the report, depending on the seating arrangement, the Lexus LM350h MPV costs between ₹2 crore (ex-showroom) and ₹2.5 crore (ex-showroom). Some notable features include the folding tables, the heated ottomans and armrests, the numerous USB outlets, the wireless phone chargers, the vanity mirrors and reading lamps, the fridge, the rear gloveboxes, and the umbrella holder.

Watch Janhvi's airport video featuring her brand new car:

Just before Janhvi, actor Ranbir Kapoor also purchased a Lexus LM shortly after he added a Bentley Continental GT worth ₹8 crore to his garage. Ranbir’s Lexus LM is finished in the Sonic Titanium shade. The Lexus LM is considered a rival to 3-row SUVs like the BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Janhvi's Tirupati trip

Earlier in August, Janhvi visited the hilltop temple devoted to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, to offer prayers on her mother and actor Sridevi's birth anniversary. She was accompanied by her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share some pictures from her temple visit and penned a short message. She also posted a few throwback pictures of herself with Sridevi. Janhvi wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma. I love you.”

The actor is gearing up for her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. Set to release on September 27, 2024, the film stars Jr NTR in lead role and Saif Ali Khan in a key role.

Janhvi was last seen in Ulajh. Released on August 2 alongside Tabu and Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the film also featured Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.