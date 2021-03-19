Janvhi Kapoor's sister Khushi drops pretty pics from the US, fans think she is 'glowing'
- Khushi Kapoor shared another lot of pictures from the US and wowed her fans. Like her older sister Janhvi, she, too, is set for a Bollywood debut.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut but boasts of a solid fan following on Instagram. On Thursday, she dropped few new pictures and left her fans impressed.
Sharing them, she only added hearts as her caption. The pictures show her in casual clothes --a dull, cream-coloured high waist jeans and a cream and white full sleeve blouse. Many of Khushi's pictures have the sun lighting up her face and these are no different. Her fans were delighted; one said "glowing", while others said "so prettyy" and "beautiful."
Khushi celebrated her sister Janhvi's birthday earlier this month and then left for the US. On arrival, she was greeted by her friend, Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of director Anurag Kashyap. Excited, Aaliyah joked that "my wife is here."
Like so many members of her extended family, Khushi is also set to make her Bollywood debut. Her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor had confirmed to a leading daily that Khushi would make her acting debut soon and with someone he trusted.
Her sister Janhvi had said in an interview with Vogue India that their mother Sridevi was more relaxed about the idea of Khushi getting into films, not she. Janhvi had said: "She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. She thought I was naïve, that I wasn’t thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense."
Meanwhile, her sister feels that her kid sister is far better than her when it comes to Instagram. Sharing a picture of Khushi as her Instagram Story some time last year, Janhvi had said: "Now all of you'll can see @khushi05k being cooler than me on Insta". The picture was a collage showing Khushi lying on a patch of grass and posing.
