Jatt and Juliet 3 box office collection day 1: Diljit Dosanjh's film is second biggest Punjabi opener; earns 3 crore

Jatt and Juliet 3 box office numbers

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film was released on the big screen on Thursday. It opened to positive reviews.

As per Sacnilk, the India net collection stands at ₹3.5 crore, with worldwide collection ₹8.15 crore. When it comes to overseas collection, it is ₹4 crore, and India gross collection is ₹4.15 crore.

In India, the first-day numbers are the second highest ever for a Punjabi film, behind Carry on Jatta 3 Rs. 5.20 crore. The film, which featured Gippy Grewal, released on the Bakrid holiday last year. The film is holding steady at the box office despite the competition from mega budget project Kalki 2898 AD.

Smooth run

It is being reported that the comedy caper observed saw an overall Punjabi occupancy of 46.43 percent on day one. In Chandigarh, the film witnessed 55 percent occupancy for 173 shows. In Delhi-NCR, there were 355 shows, with occupancy of 31.75 percent. The film saw higher occupancy in Jalandhar and Ludhiana of more than 66 percent with 53 and 101 shows respectively.

About Jatt and Juliet 3

The film shows Diljit as a police officer who falls for fellow police officer Neeru's character. This time, there is a twist to the story as a new woman enters the picture. The third installment of the franchise promises a hilarious rollercoaster ride with romance and heartbreak. The film is being made after 12 years. The first two installments of the franchise, released in 2012 and 2013, were very successful.

Apart from Diljit and Neeru, the film also stars Nasir Chinyoti, BN Sharma, Rana Ranbir, and Elena Skryabina in crucial roles. The movie is written by Jagdeep Sidhu.