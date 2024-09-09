Javed Akhtar asks if Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi 'got a good role in their whole career?'

Javed Akhtar has called Madhuri Dixit and the late Sridevi as talented as veteran actors Nargis or Nutan. In an interview with NDTV, the veteran lyricist and screenwriter spoke about how the changing image of a hero impacted story telling on the big screen. He also said that actors such as Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi didn't get as powerful roles as the late legendary actors, Meena Kumari or Nargis did. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor can never be a superstar like Amitabh Bachchan? Javed Akhtar has a ‘cheeky’ solution Madhuri Dixit and the late Sridevi were contemporaries and ruled Bollywood in the 90s. (File Photo)

‘Did they get a good role in their whole career?’

Javed, who has been busy promoting his new docuseries Angry Young Men, said "Look at these girls, Madhuri and Sridevi. They were not less talented than Meena Kumari, Nargis and Madhubala. Sorry. They were as talented as these great actresses. But did they get a good role in their whole career? Larger-than-life Meena Kumari had Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) and Pakeezah (1972); Nargis had Mother India (1957); Nutan had Bandini (1963) and Sujata (1959)."

‘Which memorable role did you give Sridevi, Madhuri?

Javed reflected on how during the Golden Age of Hindi cinema, female characters stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their male counterparts and played layered roles, unlike what was offered to female actors in the years to come.

Javed said, “Kaunsa memorable role aapne Sridevi ko ya Madhuri ko diya? Is liye nahi ki aapki unse kuch dushmani thi (Which memorable role did filmmakers offer Sridevi or Madhuri? Not because they were against Sridevi or Madhuri), you did not have great roles. And great roles isliye nahi the kyuni jab Meena Kumari thi tab Main Chup Rahungi was the virtue (Great roles were not given as when Meena Kumari was around, 1962 film Main Chup Rahungi was the virtue)... Now Main Chup Rahungi is not the virtue. Then what is the virtue? People are not clear. When in the 70s, a young man stood up against the establishment that was the virtue. Is it a virtue today to go to the jail? You don't know, you will find that kind of attitude suicidal.”

Madhuri made her acting debut in 1984 with Abodh and went to work in films like Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989), Tridev (1989), and Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Yash Chopra's 1997 romantic film Dil To Pagal Hai, among many others. Sridevi became known for her films like Mr India (1987), Chandni (1989), Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), Judaai (1997), among others.