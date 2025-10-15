Javed Akhtar skewers troll asking him to dress up as a woman, attend press con: ‘Why you are born with such low IQ’

Lyricist, screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar had expressed his critical comments on the Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's recent visit to India, and the "respect and reception" he received during his trip. He had also said how some ‘sharp witted women journalists’ from India should have attended that press conference. Javed then responded to a troll which advised him to dress up as a woman and attend the press conference. Javed Akhtar has slammed a troll asking him to dress up as a woman.

What Javed said

In his tweet, Javed said, “How I wish that the sharp witted women journalists like Anjana Om Kashyap , Chitra , Navika and Rubika could attend the first press conference of that woman hater Talibani who was the official guest of our secular country but Alas …”

In response, a user said, “Sir you are an artist, why don’t you dress up like a woman and attend that press conference!”

Javed replied back, adding, “Brother , honestly I am feeing sorry for you . Why you are born with such a low IQ . Nature has not been fair to you . Any way atleast you can tell your name , eat food on your own , change cloths and cross a road . You have to be thankful for that.”

Javed had been critical of the "respect and reception" the Taliban minister received during his trip. "I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists," Akhtar wrote on X.

More details

For the unversed, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi - the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops. His first news conference in India had also sparked huge backlash over the exclusion of women journalists, and a fresh news conference was called two days later with over a dozen women journalists. Muttaqi called the absence of women at the earlier conference a "technical issue".