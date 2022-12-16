Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya expecting their first child, share post. See pics from pregnancy photoshoot

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar on Friday announced that he will soon become a father. Taking to Instagram, Atlee shared pictures with his wife Priya Mohan from her pregnancy photoshoot. In the first photo, the couple stood with their side towards the camera as they smiled and looked at each other. A pregnant Priya had her arms around Atlee's face. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's pic with Vijay at Atlee's birthday bash makes fan curious)

In the second picture, Priya sat on the floor as she smiled looking at Atlee who sat behind her on a couch. He smiled and kept his arm on her stomach. Their dog sat near Priya. The third picture is a sketch of the couple as they sat with a pair of small red shoes and their dog.

A note was also added to the photo. It read, “Happy to be sharing that our family is growing. Yes! We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and prayers throughout this wonderful journey of ours. With love Atlee, Priya and Becky." Atlee captioned the post, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. Wit love Atlee & Priya Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita."

Reacting to the post, Ramya Pandian wrote, "Congratulations to you and sir take care da." Saindhavi Prakash commented, "Congratulations both of you. Super happy for you..." Sanya Malhotra posted heart eyes and red heart emojis. Fans also filled the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Known for helming Tamil films such as Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, Atlee is making inroads into Bollywood with Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan film will mark his Bollywood debut. Jawan is gearing up for release next year. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra among others.

An over-a-minute-long teaser of Jawan was released in June this year. The teaser opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. In the video, Shah Rukh had a bandage wrapped around his face as he sat in the dark with the film's theme playing in the background. He then removed a tarpaulin from a table in the shed to reveal weapons. A walkie-talkie buzzed in the teaser with a female voice saying, “Good to go, chief.” A close-up face of Shah Rukh is shown as he laughs and says, “Ready!”

Upon the completion of Jawan, Atlee is rumoured to reunite with actor Vijay for his next Tamil directorial. The duo has so far worked in three films together and all the movies have been box-office hits.

