News / Entertainment / Bollywood / As Jawan rakes in 3.5 million views on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan says 'response reaffirms brilliance of Indian cinema'

As Jawan rakes in 3.5 million views on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘response reaffirms brilliance of Indian cinema’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 21, 2023 08:30 PM IST

Jawan has been on the charts for two weeks now with 3.7 million views. The total number of hours for which the film was viewed is 10,600,000.

Shah Rukh Khan's recent release Jawan has become the most-watched film in India on Netflix. As per data on the Netflix website, Jawan ranks third amongst the top ten films on Netflix in the non-English category. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan looks ‘most handsome’ in fresh pictures posted by manager Pooja Dadlani)

Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore in Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore in Jawan

Jawan makes a new record

Jawan has been on the charts for two weeks now with 3.7 million views. The total number of hours for which the film was viewed is 10,600,000. The film that has topped the charts in non English category is Wingwomen with 11,600,000 views.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Netflix India tweeted, "Vikram Rathore has hijacked our hearts and records! Jawan is now the most-watched film in India in the first 2 weeks of launch, across all languages, on Netflix! Watch Jawan in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, now streaming on Netflix."

Shah Rukh reacts to Jawan garnering millions of likes on Netflix

As per news agency ANI, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the success of his film and expressed his gratitude towards his fans for extending their "unwavering love and support" to the film. He said, "I am thrilled to share that Jawan is the most-watched film in India on Netflix. Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for extending their unwavering love and support to the film."

He also added, "The overwhelming response we've received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian Cinema. Jawan is not just a film, it's a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema and I couldn't be prouder of its success on Netflix." Jawan has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books.

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya feature in the film. Helmed by Atlee, the film has cameo appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Released on September 7, Jawan marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh with Atlee.

Shah Rukh's next film

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Dunki is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

