Ridhi Dogra sparks Kaveri Amma meme-fest with her role in Jawan, says she ‘cried’ when Shah Rukh Khan called her mom

Ridhi Dogra plays a jailer named Kaveri in the new film Jawan and the lead actor, Shah Rukh Khan, calls her Kaveri Amma in the film directed by Atlee. While his fans have showered unprecedented love on the new movie, making it the biggest opening Hindi film for the year, hardcore fans were also reminded of Swades. Within a day of Jawan's release, Kaveri Amma already has numerous memes dedicated to her that are now flooding the internet. Ridhi has also reacted to the memes. (Also read: Ridhi Dogra fell in love with Shah Rukh when she was 10) Ridhi Dogra plays a jailer in Jawan.

SRK's Kaveri Amma - Swades, Jawan

Kishori Ballal played Kaveri Amma in the 2004 Ashutosh Gowariker film. Both characters of Kaveri Amma make for a non-biological mom in the life of Shah Rukh's onscreen character.

Ridhi ‘cried in her heart’ when SRK called her amma

Ridhi shared one of the posts comparing her and Kishori on the social media platform, X, and wrote, "Hahahahaaha stop it guys (several laughing emojis)." Later in the day, Ridhi re-posted several appreciation posts of the film. She also responded to many fans on the platform. One of the fans wrote that they cried when the Bollywood star called Ridhi 'amma' in the movie: "When SRK called you Kaveri Amma in #Jawan in that scene, I literally bawled in the theater," and Ridhi was quick to respond with, "And I cried in my heart!"

A fan of Ridhi also told her, "Jawan title is made for kaveri amma. Baat khatam (That's it). @iRidhiDogra." Ridhi responded with a thanks. One even urged her, "Ma'am meri bhi caretaker mummy ban jao please (Please become my caretaker mother)."

Will Kaveri Amma date Vikram Singh Rathore?

One fan even offered a parallel track for the makers to trace in a sequel to the film! "Since Vikram Rathore is single now, Kaveri Amma also single in Jawan film. Waiting for #Jawan2." Ridhi responded with, "Hahhahaahahaha wow!"

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan has created a new box office record and has grossed ₹129 crore globally. Shah Rukh is seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara in the film, which also stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanjay Dutt also plays a cameo in the film that released on Thursday.

