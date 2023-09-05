News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ameesha Patel says Sanjay Dutt wants to do her kanyadaan: 'He is always trying to hook me up'

Ameesha Patel says Sanjay Dutt wants to do her kanyadaan: 'He is always trying to hook me up'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 05, 2023 03:30 PM IST

Ameesha Patel says Sanjay Dutt has been trying to get her married for the last 20 years, and said that she is ‘too good’ for the industry.

Ameesha Patel in currently enjoying the bumper success of her film Gadar 2. In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, the actor has opened up to talk about her bond with actor Sanjay Dutt. Ameesha said that Sanjay has been trying to get her married for the last 20 years. Ameesha had worked with Sanjay in the films Tathastu and Chatur Singh Two Star. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 25: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film adds 2.5 crore, stands at 503.7 crore)

Ameesha Patel opened up about her bond with Sanjay Dutt.

What Ameesha said

Talking with Siddharth Kannan for a new interview on his YouTube channel. Ameesha said, “Sanju is my family. He also says, ‘Ameesha you are too good for this industry, mein nikal de raha hu tujh ko (I am pushing you out of this industry). You are too simple, you are too naive, tu chal mein shaadi karvata hu teri (I will get you married). He is always trying to hook me up from the beginning. Since 20 years, he has been trying to find me a correct match and he always says, ‘Ye bachchi hai (she's a kid), give her toys. This is the way to her heart.’"

Sanjay wants to do kanyadaan

The actor further added how Sanjay also wants to do kanyadaan when she gets married. "He tells this to everyone to impress me. Couple of guys have come to me after listening to Sanjay and I have rejected them and Sanju always says, ‘Jab teri shaadi hogi na kanyadaan mein karunga (I will perform kanyadaan when you get married) and I will be very happy when you get married. Your kids will play with my kids.’ He is like one of those guys," she said.

Ameesha reprises her role of Sakeena in Gadar 2, and stars alongside Sunny Deol's Tara Singh in the film. Gadar 2 had opened in theatres at 40 crore on August 11 and continued to grow from strength to strength at the box office. The Anil Sharma film entered the 500 crore club on the 24th day of its release. The cast and crew held a grand party to celebrate the success of the film, which were attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including the three Khans- Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir.

