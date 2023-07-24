Jaya Bachchan says Manipur videos being discussed internationally, but not in India: 'It is a matter of shame'

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan criticised the government for not addressing the Manipur unrest in the parliament. She said that after months-old video showing two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men in Manipur surfaced online, the world was discussing the violence in the state, but the country's leaders were not. Also read: Jaya Bachchan reacts to viral Manipur video Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan at Parliament House complex during the monsoon session in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Jaya Bachchan slams government for Manipur unrest

Jaya told reporters in Delhi on Monday, "Manipur ke vishay mein internationally sab log charcha kar rahe hain, humare desh mein nahi ho rahi hai. Iss se zyada main kya keh sakti hoon? It is a shame, charcha woh karana nahi chahte hain (Manipur is being discussed internationally but not in our country, what more can I say. Government does not want discussion)."

As the opposition MPs continue to demand discussion on the violence in Manipur, Jaya further said, “Aur house ke andar aap jo states ki baat kar rahe hain, woh apke strong opponents hain. Aap unki baat kar rahe hai. Aapke rajya mein kya ho raha hai, aap ke states mein kya ho raha hai? Kya ho raha hai UP mein, Madhya Pradesh mein, aap batayiye. Baki jo kuch bhi unka bacha hai, aage toh bachega bhi nahi (The government is speaking about the issues in other states, but what about Uttar Pradesh and MP? They should explain what is happening in their states too. Anyway they won't have these state governments for very long).”

Jaya on Manipur videos

Last week, Jaya had said she could not watch the whole video of tribal women from Manipur being paraded naked as she was ‘ashamed’. She had told news agency ANI in Hindi, “I felt so bad, I couldn’t see the entire video. I was ashamed. This happened in May, but went viral now. But, no one has said a single word in sympathy. This is about women's safety. But you say things like we have selected 50 percent women for a panel.”

She had also said, “It's very frustrating. Every day something or the other is happening with women. In UP we don't get to know what happens there, Yogi Adityanath Ji never says. What is happening in the entire country with women? Such humiliation. It's very saddening."

Reactions to Manipur incident

Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Soni Razdan, Vivek Agnihotri and many other celebs reacted to the video of two Manipuri women, which recently surfaced online.

Actor Kiara Advani also took to social media and reacted to the viral video that allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve.”

