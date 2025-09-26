Jaya Bachchan once hit this actor with a stick on set. Here's what happened

Actor-politician Jaya Bachchan is often in the news for her fiery outbursts – be it at paparazzi capturing her without consent or people taking selfies with her without her permission. Now, Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has shared that Jaya is indeed short-tempered and even once hit him with a stick. Curious to know why? Read on. Jaya Bachchan is often in the news for her angry outbursts.

Nirahua reveals Jaya actually hit him

Well, Nirahua reveals it was during a shot of their film Ganga Devi. The Bhojpuri actor recently joined Siddharth Kannan for his podcast on his YouTube channel and looked back at his experience of working with Jaya. In 2012, Amitabh Bachchan appeared in Ganga Devi with his wife Jaya alongside Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Looking back at the incident, Nirahua shared, “There was a scene where I had to slap my on-screen wife, and Jaya ji, playing my mother, had to scold me and beat me with a stick. But instead of pretending, she actually hit me. And she hit me hard! She is very short-tempered (Unhe gussa bahut aata hai). She beat me up a couple of times, and I told her, ‘You’re hitting me for real!’

To which, Jaya responded saying “why did you beat up my daughter-in-law?” Nirahua replied that it "was just acting, but you really hit me."

In the conversation, he was asked if he was actually hurt. Nirahua shared, “Maybe it was accidental, but I was really hurt. Still, I considered it as prasad (a blessing). After all, how many people have received the opportunity of working with both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan together?”

About the film

The 2012 film Gangadevi was produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s longtime make-up artist Deepak Sawant, who had earlier cast the megastar in Ganga (2006). It also marked Amitabh’s second on-screen appearance with Jaya Bachchan in the 2000s, following Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).