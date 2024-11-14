Jaya Bachchan turns singer in Siddhant Chaturvedi-Wamiqa Gabbi's romantic-comedy Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling

Jaya Bachchan, known for her versatility is once again going for an unconventional character in her new film - Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. In the first look of the romantic-comedy featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, the veteran is seen in a goofy avatar. Jaya appears as a singer on-stage alongside Wamiqa and Siddhant in the movie. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Jaya Bachchan is ‘one of the most dignified women' in film industry) Jaya Bachchan's new look from her upcoming film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling was recently unveiled.

Jaya Bachchan shoots with Siddhant-Wamiqa in Goa

While performing in one of the scenes, Jaya is seen wearing a white shirt paired with a black long skirt and matching scarf. Siddhant and Wamiqa opt for casuals as they strike romantic poses in the song sequence. The former dons a red sweatshirt and jeans, while the latter is seen in a multi-coloured floral dress. Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling is currently being shot in Goa and also features Swanand Kirkire in a crucial role. The romantic-comedy is directed by Vikas Bahl and is co-produced by Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Rohandeep Singh, Viraj Sawant, and Ramesh Pulapaka. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025.

Jaya Bachchan turns into goofy mode

Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic-drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Ranveer Singh's grandmother. While the movie showcased her character in a negative context, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling's first look show her in a light-hearted mood.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's new projects

Siddhant recently shot for Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri, which is in its post-production stage. The romantic-drama is a forbidden love story and a spiritual sequel to Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak (2018). The Shazia Iqbal directorial also features Saurabh Sachdeva and Deeksha Joshi in pivotal characters. The film is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Wamiqa Gabbi's upcoming projects

Wamiqa was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's spy-thriller - Khufiya (2023). She will next feature in the Tamil magical realism fantasy Geni, starring Jayam Ravi. The actor will also be seen in Varun Dhawan's action-drama Baby John directed by Kalees. The film is produced by Atlee.