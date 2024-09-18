Kangana Ranaut says Jaya Bachchan is ‘one of the most dignified women' in film industry

Kangana Ranaut may have had some tension with Jaya Bachchan in the past, but she seems to hold her in high regard. In an interview with News18, the actor-turned-MP calls Jaya one of the most “dignified” women in the film industry today. (Also Read – Financial Emergency: Kangana Ranaut reveals why she was forced to sell her ₹32 crore Mumbai office) Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan one of the most dignified actors

Kangana on Jaya Bachchan

“Jaya Bachchan ji is a very reputed actor of our film industry. Honestly, she's known for her short temper, but at the same time, I'd like to give her the acknowledgement and due credit that in those times… you can imagine that in the 1970s, at a time when women had to roast their skin in the (harsh) lighting, she did films like Guddi back then. She sent a message of women empowerment through that. And even after that… she's one of the most dignified women in the film industry. The way she carries herself in Rajya Sabha, I feel very good that we have this kind of representation from the film industry,” Kangana said.

Kangana also addressed her past attack on Jaya Bachchan, back in 2020, the latter said in Parliament that the people employed by the film industry are themselves attacking it after the events following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “That's fine. If we say something to each other… I believe she's elder to us. If she said something to us, we should take it in stride,” Kangana said.

Jaya Bachchan's career

Jaya Bachchan made her debut as an actor in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar (1963). She then made her Hindi film debut with Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi in 1971. After marrying Amitabh Bachchan soon after, she was cast opposite him in watershed films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Mili, Abhimaan, and Silsila. She returned to mainstream Hindi cinema in the early 2000s with Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Jaya was last seen in Karan's 2023 blockbuster, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Jaya is also a Padma Shri recipient, a former producer, and currently a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her next, Emergency.