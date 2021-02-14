Jeet Raidutt: I see a silver lining, now

Lockdown and its aftermath did cost Dehradun-lad and actor Jeet Raidutt, heavily. Four of his films that were all set to release, went on hold.

“For someone who has no big support, living in a city like Mumbai was tough. But now, I see a silver lining with my films up for release and more work following,” said the ‘Commando2’, ‘Sabrang’ and ‘The Past’ actor.

In the unlock phase, he shot a musical video ‘Khuda Jane’, web-series ‘Hacker’ directed by Vishwanath Roy and another series ‘Unwanted Guest’ directed by Alankar Singh in Dubai.

“Just before lockdown I had wrapped a detective web-series ‘The Paradox’ directed by Jitendra Gill. That will also be releasing soon on a major platform. But, first to release later this month is horror film ‘Scary Forest’ that we shot in Bangalore and Mumbai where I play the lead,” he said.

His other films that are set for up for release are ‘Decent Boy’, ‘Paap Culture’, ‘Kickboxer’ and Arya Babbar starrer ‘Zehan’ where he has a guest appearance.

A winner of Mr India 2012, the actor has shot ‘Decent Boy’ in Lucknow. “The film has been written and directed by Bobby Khan. It’s a good family-oriented film in which Ravi Kishen play the role of my elder brother while Govind Namdev will be seen playing my father. A portion of series ‘Hackers’ was also shot before lockdown in Lucknow but then the entire project was shot in Mumbai.”

Jeet is confident that things will now fall in place. “I was distressed with everything going haywire. But, then in the lean phase, I started working on my craft and skills. Now, I feel more positive. Some good work has happened in the unlock phase and next I’m shooting a big project that will be announced soon. With my projects too gearing up for release I’m getting a feeling that my time will come now,” he said on a confident note.