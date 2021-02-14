Jeet Raidutt: I see a silver lining, now
Lockdown and its aftermath did cost Dehradun-lad and actor Jeet Raidutt, heavily. Four of his films that were all set to release, went on hold.
“For someone who has no big support, living in a city like Mumbai was tough. But now, I see a silver lining with my films up for release and more work following,” said the ‘Commando2’, ‘Sabrang’ and ‘The Past’ actor.
In the unlock phase, he shot a musical video ‘Khuda Jane’, web-series ‘Hacker’ directed by Vishwanath Roy and another series ‘Unwanted Guest’ directed by Alankar Singh in Dubai.
“Just before lockdown I had wrapped a detective web-series ‘The Paradox’ directed by Jitendra Gill. That will also be releasing soon on a major platform. But, first to release later this month is horror film ‘Scary Forest’ that we shot in Bangalore and Mumbai where I play the lead,” he said.
His other films that are set for up for release are ‘Decent Boy’, ‘Paap Culture’, ‘Kickboxer’ and Arya Babbar starrer ‘Zehan’ where he has a guest appearance.
A winner of Mr India 2012, the actor has shot ‘Decent Boy’ in Lucknow. “The film has been written and directed by Bobby Khan. It’s a good family-oriented film in which Ravi Kishen play the role of my elder brother while Govind Namdev will be seen playing my father. A portion of series ‘Hackers’ was also shot before lockdown in Lucknow but then the entire project was shot in Mumbai.”
Jeet is confident that things will now fall in place. “I was distressed with everything going haywire. But, then in the lean phase, I started working on my craft and skills. Now, I feel more positive. Some good work has happened in the unlock phase and next I’m shooting a big project that will be announced soon. With my projects too gearing up for release I’m getting a feeling that my time will come now,” he said on a confident note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka shares ‘posed sunset photo’ with Virat: ‘My valentine every day'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V-Day: Varun shares pic with Natasha, Rohanpreet gets 'Nehu's man' tattoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeet Raidutt: I see a silver lining, now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan to shoot for cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan post Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Kharbanda: The lowest point of my career has been the past year, highest point facing the camera again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena showers Valentine's Day love on Saif's moustache and Taimur's pout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya-Ishaan attend Karan Johar's party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu, Richa furious at Haryana minister's comment on farmer deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam teaser, Dia Mirza parties ahead of wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan rings in Galentine's Day in New York with friend. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika-Arjun get together ahead of Valentine's Day, hint at special celebration
- Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor who sported a tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. She also tagged the actor while sharing his picture on her Instagram Stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut wishes grandparents on 61st wedding anniversary, shares pics
- Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her father's aunt and uncle, who recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. One cannot miss her 90-year-old grandfather's medals and her grandma's nose ring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Pics from pre-wedding party surface
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira shares post on being grateful for her weight as Kendall's pics go viral
- Tahira Kashyap has compared her strong body to that of model Kendall Jenner, and how it has its own perks. She has shared an incident to prove her point. Kendall’s pictures from a Skims photoshoot have been going viral.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Madhubala married Kishore Kumar out of stubbornness, anger against Dilip
- On Madhubala's birth anniversary, here's a close look at her marriage to Kishore Kumar. They were married for nine years but it was an unhappy one from day one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox