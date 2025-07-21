Jeethu Joseph warns of legal action against makers of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 for this reason

The Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeetu Joseph, is in the works. While the film has yet to go on floors, in an interview with Matrubhumi, the director put rumours to rest about the Hindi version with Ajay Devgn going on floors first. He even suggested that he threatened legal action to ensure that it doesn’t happen. Ajay Devgn reprised Mohanlal's role in the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam.

Drishyam 3 with Ajay Devgn not to go on floors first

In the interview, Jeetu revealed that he prevented the makers of the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 with Ajay from getting an early start, given that the Malayalam version is the original. He said, “There were demands on making Malayalam and Hindi versions together, but we haven’t decided on those matters. There were initially some plans to start in Hindi first, but after a hint was given that this would be dealt with legally, they backed off from it.”

For the uninitiated, there were recently reports that Ajay’s Hindi version of Drishyam 3 would soon begin production. However, Jeetu says he is still penning the screenplay, and the Malayalam film will only go on floors from October this year. The Hindi version is expected to begin shooting after that. Talking at an event, Jeetu had also recently said, “I finished writing the climax of Drishyam 3 last night. I’ve been under immense pressure for a long time.”

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam is a popular film franchise that was kicked off by Jeetu in 2013 with Mohanlal as the lead. The film follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who face pressure after a police woman’s son goes missing. The film was remade in Kannada with V Ravichandran and in Telugu with Venkatesh in 2014, and with Kamal Haasan in Tamil in 2015, apart from Ajay in Hindi.

Drishyam was also remade in Sinhala and Chinese, and Indonesian and Korean remakes are in the works. The sequel was released in Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu in 2021 and in Hindi in 2022. Drishyam 3 was officially announced in February this year.