Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
Jigra box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt-starrer struggles to cross 20 crore amid controversies

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Oct 15, 2024 10:21 PM IST

Jigra box office collection day 5: The Vasan Bala-directorial has been mired in controversies related to box office numbers, and received mixed reviews.

Jigra box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt's solo release in 2024 did not match up to the expectations from fans. The film has not been doing well at the box office, and has shown no signs of recovery in the weekdays. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Jigra has collected 1.60 crore on its fifth day of release, as per early estimates. (Also read: Even Alia Bhatt cannot save Vasan Bala's Jigra, which adamantly sticks to style over substance)

Jigra stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
Jigra stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Jigra box office update

The latest report states that Jigra slowed down even further on its first Tuesday. The film is yet to cross the 20 crore mark. The film registered the lowest opening for an Alia Bhatt-starrer in 10 years, with 4.55 crore. On its second day, it collected 6.55 crore. Day three showed some dip in earnings with 5.5 crore. The collections saw a huge drop on Monday, with 1.65 crore. With day 5 collections into account, Jigra has now collected 19.85 crore at the end of five days.

More details

Also starring Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, the escape thriller is co-produced by Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In Jigra, Alia plays a young woman, Satya Anand, who struggles to save her brother Ankur Anand, who is being tortured while being imprisoned in a foreign jail. Satya pledges to break Ankur out of prison after he is sentenced to death.

Since its release, the film has faced a number of controversies. Actor-filmmaker Divya Khossla Kumar recently commented that the film resembled the plot line of her last film, Savi. She had also accused Alia of manipulating the box office numbers of Jigra. Meanwhile Manipuri-based actor Bujou Thaangjam accused the casting team of Jigra of unprofessional behaviour. According to the actor, he was asked to be available in December to shoot for the movie, but never received a follow-up call.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
