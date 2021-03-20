Jisshu Sengupta: I had no one to talk to during my dark phase

For actor Jisshu Sengupta, spending 23 years in showbiz was not at all a smooth ride, but rather a turbulent one. The actor says he has always had trouble opening up about his feelings, something which he’s now trying to overcome.

The first step towards that direction is sharing the good and bad about his journey in his autobiography.

“During the pandemic, we were all at home, literally doing nothing. Then I saw the people around me, my friends, relatives, and colleagues who I work with, the things were going haywire. They didn’t know what the future was like and what to do,” Sengupta shares.

That’s when he started spending a lot of time with himself, and realised that there are many stories from his 23-year long journey, which are waiting to be told.

“I’ve gone through a lot. So, I thought I should tell them because the next generation is very close to me. They keep asking me something or the other about the industry. That was the moment when I thought to share my journey with the world,” says the National-Award winning actor.

Over the years, several facets of his journey have come out in open, be it being labelled as an unlucky star or his struggle to get work in the initial stage of his career. But, he asserts that no one knows the whole story.

“They don’t know the back story. I don’t know what is in the future. I might die tomorrow so why not talk about it today,” says the 44-year-old, an established name in Bengali cinema.

During his low period, Sengupta only focused on his work, and believed in himself to move forward and today, he is confident he can talk about it.

However, he is quick to add, “But that time, I never planned ke yeh karne se yeh hoga, ya yeh karne se I will be out of depression or I will be out of that dark phase. I never knew it. I was going through it myself, with no one to talk to.”

The reason behind that, says the actor, was his nature. “I’ve always been a closed person. I don’t talk about my feelings. Now, that is what I will talk about through my autobiography.”

Sengupta, who was seen in recent films Shakuntala Devi, Sadak 2, Durgamati, and web show, Criminal Justice season 2, is determined to tell his story with a hope that it might help someone who is “trying to make a profession out of acting”.