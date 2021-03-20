Jisshu Sengupta: I had no one to talk to during my dark phase
For actor Jisshu Sengupta, spending 23 years in showbiz was not at all a smooth ride, but rather a turbulent one. The actor says he has always had trouble opening up about his feelings, something which he’s now trying to overcome.
The first step towards that direction is sharing the good and bad about his journey in his autobiography.
“During the pandemic, we were all at home, literally doing nothing. Then I saw the people around me, my friends, relatives, and colleagues who I work with, the things were going haywire. They didn’t know what the future was like and what to do,” Sengupta shares.
That’s when he started spending a lot of time with himself, and realised that there are many stories from his 23-year long journey, which are waiting to be told.
“I’ve gone through a lot. So, I thought I should tell them because the next generation is very close to me. They keep asking me something or the other about the industry. That was the moment when I thought to share my journey with the world,” says the National-Award winning actor.
Over the years, several facets of his journey have come out in open, be it being labelled as an unlucky star or his struggle to get work in the initial stage of his career. But, he asserts that no one knows the whole story.
“They don’t know the back story. I don’t know what is in the future. I might die tomorrow so why not talk about it today,” says the 44-year-old, an established name in Bengali cinema.
During his low period, Sengupta only focused on his work, and believed in himself to move forward and today, he is confident he can talk about it.
However, he is quick to add, “But that time, I never planned ke yeh karne se yeh hoga, ya yeh karne se I will be out of depression or I will be out of that dark phase. I never knew it. I was going through it myself, with no one to talk to.”
The reason behind that, says the actor, was his nature. “I’ve always been a closed person. I don’t talk about my feelings. Now, that is what I will talk about through my autobiography.”
Sengupta, who was seen in recent films Shakuntala Devi, Sadak 2, Durgamati, and web show, Criminal Justice season 2, is determined to tell his story with a hope that it might help someone who is “trying to make a profession out of acting”.
Jacqueline tries water beauty therapy, here's her cat's reaction to seeing ice
Kartik's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set
- Kartik Aayan has been busy filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lately. The actor was spotted on the sets in Mumbai on Saturday, sporting a red turban.
Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video
- Actor Mouni Roy doesn't talk about her personal life, but her recent social media PDA with rumoured fiancé Suraj Nambiar has set the rumour mills churning.
Jisshu Sengupta: I had no one to talk to during my dark phase
The reason why Twinkle Khanna named herself Mrs Funnybones will crack you up
Bipasha Basu open to big-screen comeback after her ad with Ranbir Kapoor
- Bipasha Basu starred in an advertisement with her Bachna Ae Haseeno co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has now opened up about her thoughts on making a big-screen comeback.
Kareena was first choice for Harman's Love Story 2050; she even shot for it
- Did you know that before Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor was cast opposite Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050?
Hope to make people laugh, smile and entertain them throughout the year: Varun Sharma
Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh video
- Preity Zinta has reacted to Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's funny video, in which she also featured. Check it out here.
Geeta Basra on her second pregnancy: I never wanted just one child. I always wanted my kids to have siblings
Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn's new pan masala ad leads to meme fest
- Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn stunned fans when they united for a pan masala ad. While fans cheered the two actors coming together, the ad opened the floodgate of memes.
Kartik and Kiara's social media banter teases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 chemistry
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani engaged in some social media banter as they continue filming the upcoming horror-comedy.
Taapsee Pannu shares pics and videos from cricket session for Shabaash Mithu
- As Taapsee Pannu shared a note alongside pics and videos from her practice session for her role in Shabaash Mithu, boyfriend Mathias Boe, and sister Shagun shower love.
Step inside Rajkummar Rao's minimalist house that showcases his love for films
- Rajkummar Rao has a dedicated room for his many awards, several portraits of his favourite actors and singers and films on the white walls.
When Harman Baweja said 'quite a few people go up to Hrithik and ask if he's me'
- Harman Baweja never appreciated the comparisons made between him and Hrithik Roshan. Here's what he said about the topic.