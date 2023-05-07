Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Dekh Bhai Dekh: Deven Bhojani names 'culprits that didn't let' him be a chartered accountant

Actor Deven Bhojani has said that he was supposed to be a chartered accountant (CA), but could not become one because of two 'culprits'. As part of his hilarious tribute to his TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh and film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Deven named the two projects as the culprits responsible for him not being a chartered accountant. (Also read: Deven Bhojani: 'I have been typecast as a comedian, but I have no regrets') Deven Bhojani pays a fun tribute to projects that can be named among his first taste of success - Dekh Bhai Dekh and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Sharing posters from the film and the popular comedy TV show, Deven wrote, "The two culprits responsible for not letting me be a Chartered Account, complete 30 years. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Dekh Bhai Dekh." Most of his fans also picked the cue and responded in similar manner. "Sir, you can start this conversation with "I"ll explain" - maan lo ye CA Rosesh hai ('Assume that this CA is Rosesh' - a take on the way Deven's character Dushyant spoke in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai)," wrote one of them.

Many fans also responded to Deven's tweet with appreciation of his work. One of them wrote, "Good they didn't let. Wouldn't have got such a fine actor then." Another one commented, "CA karlete to ye gems nahi hote, Gattu nahi hota, Sarabhai show nahi milta humein, Azhar nahi milta (Had you qualified CA, these gems would not have existed. There would have been no Gattu, we wouldn't have got a show like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai)."

One wrote, "Thank God for that, there are so many chartered accountants, but only one Deven Bhojani!" Another one wrote, "If you had become CA, our childhood couldn't be that enjoyable. DekhBhai Dekh, JJWS was the happiest memories of teen/kid of 90's. No one can forget their favourite "GATU" especially, cos that character you played has special feelings in heart of every Gujarati including me."

Another one commented, “Don’t forget it’s Malgudi Days that let you to this. Rest is history, India got a top notch actor/director.” One fan also wrote, "I am rewatching Ba Bahu aur Baby and every moment you appear on screen is a pure delight @Deven_Bhojani.."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON