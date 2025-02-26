Menu Explore
John Abraham hints at prequel to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan with his character Jim: ‘Aditya Chopra gets me right’

BySantanu Das
Feb 26, 2025 06:44 AM IST

John Abraham played the antagonist in Pathaan, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film was released in 2023.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, was one of the biggest releases of the year in 2023. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, John has now teased that a prequel with his character Jim could be a possibility in the future. But he did not say that there will be a sequel to the film. (Also read: John Abraham admits to feeling ‘objectified’ because of his physique: ‘There is a huge audience who wants to see that')

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in a still from Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in a still from Pathaan.

What John said about Pathaan prequel

During the interview, John talked about his career in the industry, and opened up about the roles over the years. Talking about Pathaan, John said: “[Pathaan] was really, really cool and special. Adi (Aditya Chopra) and me, we did Dhoom, Kabul Express, New York and then Pathaan. I think he (Adi) gets me right, and hopefully we'll be doing a prequel to Jim before he goes bitter. So that should be happening.”

About Pathaan

Pathaan was backed by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars John as the antagonist Jim, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's titular character. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand had also talked about the possibility of a prequel and said, “It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel." Pathaan became one of the biggest grosser of Hindi cinema with 634 crore worldwide in seven days.

John was last seen in Vedaa. He is gearing up for the release of The Diplomat, in which he plays the role of real-life Indian diplomat JP Singh. Initially set to release on March 7, the film will now hit theatres a week later during Holi, on March 14.

