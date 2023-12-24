Juhi Chawla reveals why she was 'so happy' when she heard Aamir Khan was being considered for Shah Rukh's Darr role

As Darr completes 30 years, Juhi Chawla, who was seen as Kiran in the film, called Darr 'one of the highlights' of her career. She also recalled her reaction to the film's casting. Darr, which was a box office hit, was earlier offered to actor Aamir Khan. Juhi said she was thrilled to hear that Shah Rukh Khan would be playing the anti-hero in Darr, but recalled feeling happy when she first heard about her former co-star Aamir Khan being cast in the role. Also read: When Aamir revealed why he was ‘removed’ from Yash Chopra's Darr Juhi Chawla recalls her reaction to the casting of Shah Rukh Khan in Darr.

Juhi Chawla on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Darr

She said, “When I heard that Yash ji was going to cast Aamir Khan for the role that Shah Rukh did, I was so happy, because you know I’ve worked with Aamir in our initial films and with him I’m so comfortable. Then I heard that Aamir is not doing it, then I think it went to Ajay Devgn and some other young heroes but they wouldn’t do it, then finally it was Shah Rukh. But I can't tell you how special it was!“

Juhi added, “At that time, I was this wide eyed young girl who was going through life and going through the whole experience... I didn't know what I was really doing or where I was heading. Just experiencing these big highs and being overwhelmed with it, also being nervous but then also finding my little joys with SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) – because I had done Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman with him by then, so at least there was that comfort level. It was a great big adventure.”

More about Darr

The 1993 Hindi film directed and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films featured Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles with Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi and Anupam Kher in supporting roles, and Dalip Tahil in a special appearance.

In the film, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) is obsessed with Kiran (Juhi Chawla) and stalks her constantly. However, Rahul goes berserk, when she gets engaged to Sunil (Sunny Deol), a navy officer, and he decides to forcefully claim Kiran for himself.

