Junaid Khan on losing Laapataa Ladies to Sparsh Shrivastava: 'Kiran Rao said he is better for the part’

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid looked back at giving the audition. He shared that the role ultimately went to Sparsh Shrivastava. He had also auditioned for his father’s film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Junaid said, "You would have seen me in Laal Singh Chaddha because I tested for it, along with Kiran Rao. She played my mother. We shot 7-8 scenes for the film over four days, amounting to about 20 minutes of footage. It was a test for me as well. Papa wanted to see how I dealt with the material. Ultimately, it didn’t work out, largely due to budget reasons. It was a very expensive film to put a new person in.”

In the film, Aamir was seen in the titular role. Aamir co-produced Laal Singh Chaddha, which was an official remake of the 1994 American classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Talking about giving an audition for Laapataa Ladies, Junaid said, “Laapataa Ladies was a very different scenario. I did a screen test for the film, but Kiran just said, ‘Sparsh Shrivastava is better for the part,’ and I agree with her. He was better suited for the role”.

Despite not being cast, Junaid shared that the decision didn’t affect his relationship with his step-mother Kiran. He said their equation is very good, calling her a “very fun and warm person”.

While Kiran directed Laapataa Ladies, Aamir Khan produced the film along with Jyoti Deshpande. The film was picked out of 29 titles as India’s official entry to the 97th Academy Awards for the Best International Film category this year. However, the film failed to make it to the shortlist.

Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan.