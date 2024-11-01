Bengaluru, The title of his latest film, ‘Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari’ pretty much sums up his life’s journey, said Abhimanyu Kashinath, who plays the hero of the debut film of Kiran Surya. Just going whichever way god is showing me: Actor Abhimanyu Kashinath

"I know I want to be a good actor, but I am not sure of my wheres and hows also. Like my film title, I am full of questions too. So, I am doing the next best thing – just going whichever way god is showing me," said Abhimanyu.

Son of Kashinath, one of the legendary actor-directors of the Kannada film industry, Abhimanyu said unlike most star kids, growing up he was busy chasing the dreams of being a cricketer.

"My father always believed that we all must do what we want to do, so he stood by all my decisions. He never said I should try my luck in films instead of cricket. That is how I ended up playing for Bengaluru University," said Abhimanyu.

But despite going for selection matches for the state team at all levels – under 16, 19 and 22 – Abhimanyu said he could not really make the cut.

"I guess there came a point when I had to make up my mind about cricket. So after finishing my college, I decided to get into films," added Abhimanyu.

When he decided to carve a career for himself in the film world, Abhimanyu said his father again took it in his stride. "But he told me to try theatre first, so I understand the nuances of acting. And that is what I did for a couple of years," said Abhimanyu.

While the theatre took care of his acting training, he knew to be a hero in the Insta era, he had to hone his body too.

"If given a choice, I would choose just to act. But nowadays, you have to market yourself too. Whether you like it or not, you have to get on social media and show the world how good you are. I am more on the scrawny side, so I knew I needed to build some mass. I also learnt to dance, and trained myself for stunts…" said Abhimanyu.

Although a newcomer, since his father is a veteran, Abhimanyu said his journey into the film world was somewhat smooth.

"For instance, my first film ‘Baaji ’, which also featured the legendary Anant Nag, was directed by S Shidlaghatta Srinivas, who had trained under my father. I know my father tried to ensure that I did something different," said Abhimanyu.

His second film, ‘12am Madhyarathri’ , a horror film, was produced by his father, who also appeared in a supporting role. The success that was enjoyed by his father eluded him, said Abhimanyu.

"At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if your father is famous or not. Unless you give a hit, there is no way you can sustain yourself in this industry," he said.

Still, having a mentor like Kashinath was something he never took for granted, said Abhimanyu. So, when his father passed away in 2018, Abhimanyu said he was doubly heartbroken as he lost not just his father but also his mentor.

"For most part my father left me on my own, so I could figure things out for myself. But whenever I went to him with things that were bothering me, he was there to guide me," said Abhimanyu.

But, as it happens, it was Kashinath’s legacy, almost five years after his death, which helped Abhimanyu land the role in ‘Ellige Payana Yavudo Daari’ too.

"Kiran Surya is a great fan of my father and he announced his film – which he financed himself with the help of a few friends – on social media on my father’s birthday anniversary, as a tribute to him. This is how we got in touch and Kiran decided to cast me as the hero eventually," said Abhimanyu.

Things are finally going his way, he acknowledged.

Unlike earlier, where there was a huge gap between his films, now his next is almost ready. "My next film, ‘Suri Loves Sandhya’ is also by debutante director, Yadav Raj. I think it will be ready for release in December or early January next year," said Abhimanyu.

Quite recently, he had been booked for another project, again by a fan and assistant director of his father.

"This one is called ‘Abhimanyu, Son of Kashinath’, again a debut directorial venture. This one will be directed by Raj Murali, who is a great fan of my father’s ability to mirror society with humour. The story he has narrated to me is great, very like my father’s idea of a film. So I am very excited about it," said Abhimanyu.

