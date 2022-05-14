Kabir Khan borrowed 'senior' Shah Rukh Khan's notes when he studied at Jamia, danced with Gauri Khan in musical play

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently revealed that he used to take help from Shah Rukh Khan's notes when he took a filmmaking course at the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Both Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan were students at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) of Jamia Milia Islamia. Also Read| Kabir Khan says Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo is 'the most political song' in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Here's why

The duo worked together in Kabir's 2017 film Tubelight, starring Salman Khan, in which Shah Rukh played a cameo. Shah Rukh also narrated Kabir's Amazon Prime Video series The Forgotten Army. Kabir recently recalled that he knew Shah Rukh before entering the industry and even borrowed notes from him, as the actor was two years senior to him. He also revealed that he was friends with Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan and used to dance with her.

Kabir told Mashable India, "I am so glad that I decided to do the course at MCRC because at that moment I was thinking of other courses like law or Masters in Economics. But from the first days in MCRC, I realised that this is what I am meant to do. I was doing a Master's in Communication, which was basically a filmmaking course. Before me, the most famous person from the institute was of course Shah Rukh Khan. He didn't come to become a filmmaker, he came to become an actor. But he was my senior in MCRC. I used his notes to study in fact. I knew Shah Rukh before he joined the industry.”

Kabir added, "Gauri- his wife and I used to dance together. We did a show together called West Side Story. Gauri is a fabulous dancer, as most people know. So we had done one production of the musical West Side Story. This was ex-Modern School students' production. That was also the first production as a choreographer of Ashley Lobo."

Shah Rukh had graduated in Economics from Hansraj College before he enrolled for a Master's degree in Mass Communications at Jamia Milia Islamia. However, he could not sit for the final year exam due to a shortage of attendance as he had left for Mumbai to pursue his acting career. JMI had approached the Human Resource Development Ministry in 2019 requesting it to allow them to confer an honorary doctorate degree on Shah Rukh, but the ministry refused the request saying that the actor has already received one from Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

