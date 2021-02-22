IND USA
Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Kai Po Che! turns 8: Abhishek Kapoor says this Sushant Singh Rajput scene assured him that they would 'fly together'

It has been eight years since Kai Po Che! released. The movie marked late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood debut. Abhishek Kapoor remembered the late star on the occasion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST

It has been eight years since Kai Po Che! released. The film marked late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood debut.

On the occasion of the movie's anniversary, director Abhishek Kapoor recalled the first day on the sets of the movie with Sushant. In a recent interview, Abhishek said that it was on the very first day that the director realised he and Sushant were going to "fly together."

"I’d never seen any of Sushant’s previous works before casting him. Back then, the industry wasn’t very accepting of television actors. But post Rock On!!, people had faith in me and I just went for it. As for the efforts, there wasn’t any out-of-the-ordinary effort involved when it came to moulding Sushant. He was just fabulous right from the start and from the first day itself I knew we’re going to fly together," he told Times of India.

The director weighed in on the scene that led him to realise that Sushant had embraced his Kai Po Che! character. "It was a scene where he teaches the students about knocking the bat and I could gauge from his body language that he had just sunk his teeth into this character," he added.

He worked with Sushant for the second time with Kedarnath. The 2018 release saw Sushant opposite Sara Ali Khan. Speaking about his experiences of working with the actor, Abhishek explained, "He was definitely a different person. You get moulded as you trudge along the business. But he brought so much to both the parts that in hindsight, I cannot even begin to imagine anyone else essaying the roles. He was an intense actor and used to research his roles well enough to know the characters like the back of his hand. I really miss him and every time I realise I can’t reach him anymore, it leaves me disturbed."

The actor was already a household name at the time courtesy of his TV soap Pavitra Rishta. He embarked on his Bollywood journey alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, in Kai Po Che!

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise left the industry and fans in shock.

