Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s shy son Yug chants ‘Durga Maa ki jai’, mom cheers for him with pride. Watch

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s son, Yug Devgn caught everyone’s attention on Maha Ashtami at the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. Known for his shy nature, Yug hesitated when the priest handed him the microphone but eventually chanted, creating a sweet moment. A video of it has now emerged on social media. Kajol and Ajay Devgn welcomed Yug in 2010.

Yug chants at Durga Puja celebrations

Yug joined Kajol on Tuesday at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations. Several videos and pictures from the outing have surfaced on social media, and one particular video is winning hearts.

In the video, the priest can be seen gently coaxing Yug to take the microphone, while he remains hesitant. After a bit of encouragement, Yug finally stood up and chanted, “Durga Maa Ki Jai,” earning a proud round of applause from Kajol, who couldn’t stop cheering for her son.

“Lots of love,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Finally, Singham’s son said something.”

“He is very introvert… can't even face public while saying anything,” wrote one social media user.

Apart from cheering for Yug, Kajol was spotted sharing sweet moments with her son during the puja. At one point, Yug hugged his mother and whispered something in her ear, while she lovingly wrapped her arm around him. For the outing, Kajol opted for a saree, accessorised with statement jewelry, with her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Kajol, Rani Mukerji and their families organise a puja pandal every year. Many celebrities visit the puja pandal. This year, the celebrities who have visited include Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Bipasha Basu.

About Kajol's family, upcoming projects

Kajol started dating actor Ajay Devgn in 1994, and the two married in 1999. Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, and the couple welcomed Yug in 2010.

Kajol is currently busy with her talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with Twinkle Khanna. The show premiered on September 25, and fresh episodes are released every Thursday. Kajol is set to star in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 and the upcoming Prabhu Deva-starrer Maharagni: Queen of Queens.