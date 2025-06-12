Kajol doesn’t want a sequel to DDLJ: ‘Do you really want to know whether they fought over diapers’

Kajol says no to DDLJ remake

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol spoke about the sequel to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the 1995 film, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Kajol said, “Each film has a certain amount of magic that it produces. I can't imagine DDLJ 2. Like train ke baad kya hua? Kisi ko pata bhi nahin karna hai. (No one wants to know what happens after the train leaves the station). Do you really want to know whether they fought over diapers or not? You don't want to know".

She added, “It's wonderful that it's left at the end. Train chali gayi (train left) THE END, brilliant. Now you can just leave it to imagination. They lived happily ever after".

Kajol was also asked about the sequel to her hit film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which also co-starred Shah Rukh Khan. She said it was a different era where people believed in eternal love, adding that recreating it would be difficult in today's times.

About DDLJ

DDLJ follows two non-resident Indians, Raj and Simran, and their star-crossed love story across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King's Cross Station. The location couldn't be more fitting, with Leicester Square featuring in DDLJ in a scene when Raj and Simran first cross paths, unknown to one another, before setting off on their memorable European adventure. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film featured Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Mandira Bedi in important roles. The film was a huge success at the box office.

What’s next for Kajol

Kajol will next be seen in the movie Maa. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the horror film is produced under the banner of Devgn Films. Starring Kajol in the lead role, the film also features Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. The film follows the story of a mother’s determination to protect her daughter from the demonic curses of a haunted village. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 27.