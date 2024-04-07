Kajol flaunts new hair in photo, tries to stop herself from saying something; Karan Johar reacts: 'Looking fab'

On Sunday, Kajol posted a photo with goofy expressions and a quirky caption. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself in a black outfit, seemingly right after a hair makeover. The actor had a different hairstyle with blonde streaks. Also read: Kajol shows an unseen side of husband Ajay Devgn on his birthday. Check out her post Kajol has a new hairstyle. Check out her pic.

Kajol debuts longer hair

The photo captured her expression while she looked away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "When you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all!" The actor added the hashtag 'sorry not sorry' to her caption.

Kajol's friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, wrote, "Looking fab." Actor-director Renuka Shahane commented, “Hahaha I've seen that look very often.”

Kajol's new project

Kajol is gearing up for the release of Do Patti. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser for the film, in which Kajol plays a police officer. This is the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop. The teaser begins with Kajol riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon is seen in a glamorous avatar.

Do Patti marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after Dilwale. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is set in the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films. The team of Do Patti in a statement said, “Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind. The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience... with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix.”

