Kajol looks back at her pregnancy, Nysa and Yug's infancies; says dad Ajay Devgn ‘changed their nappies only twice’

Actor Kajol, who shares two kids, Nysa and Yug, with husband Ajay Devgn, recently opened up about their parenting journey, revealing that they've always shared responsibilities in raising their children. She even mentioned that Ajay has changed their kids' diapers - albeit just twice. Also read: Kajol reveals the secret to her happy marriage with Ajay Devgn: 'It is partial deafness and selective amnesia' Kajol and Ajay Devgn with their kids: Nysa, and Yug.

Kajol looks back

During an interview with News18 Showsha, Kajol looked back at the time when she was pregnant, adding that she and Ajay are happy not to be changing their children Nysa and Yug’s nappies.

Kajol said, “I don’t think we ever functioned that way. We share responsibilities. If I’m there, I do things. If he’s there, he does it. It’s as simple as that. The best thing is that our children don’t need to get their nappies changed anymore... When Nysa and Yug were babies, Ajay did change their nappies once or twice. He may tell you that he did it more than two times but I would’ve to disagree on that point."

She added, “We’ve passed that stage and nobody needs to take that responsibility anymore. We’re good. Today, it’s more about supervision and talking to our children about their issues. It’s much easier to swap those roles around”.

Kajol admitted that she was ‘pretty much chill’ when she was pregnant with Yug, who she gave birth to in September 2010. She said that she worked out a lot throughout both her pregnancies and that gave her a huge boost.

About Kajol and Ajay's relationship

Kajol has been married to Ajay for over two decades. The duo had met for the first time on the sets of their film, Hulchul, in 1995. They dated for almost 4 years and tied the knot in 1999. Over the years, they’ve balanced successful film careers with family life, raising two children, Nysa (born in 2003) and Yug (born in 2010). They have worked together in several films such as Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha and Tanhaji.

Kajol’s latest project

Kajol was most recently seen in the horror film Maa. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles. The film received mixed reviews overall, but has had a promising start at the box office.

Next, she will be seen in Sarzameen. Directed by Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, in his directorial debut and produced by Dharma Productions, the movie also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film will be released on July 25 on JioHotstar.