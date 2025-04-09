Kajol makes big revelation about Nysa's Bollywood debut: ‘I think she has made up her mind that she won't…’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are some of the finest actors in Hindi film industry. One would expect that their children would share their genes and interest when it comes to performing arts. And, make a debut on the silver screen soon. However, Kajol has made a rather shocking revelation about her daughter Nysa's entry into the film industry. Kajol reveals about daughter Nysa's Bollywood plans

(Also read: Kajol's wish for husband Ajay Devgn on 56th birthday leaves fans in splits: 'All cool people were born in August but…')

At a recent event held by News 18, the actor was reportedly asked about Nysa's Bollywood debut and the actor categorically denied. "Bilkul nai..no, I think..vo 22 saal ki ho gaye hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi. (Definitely not. I think she is 22 years old and I think she has made up her mind that she will not be coming to Bollywood currently)," Kajol said.

Kajol's advice to young talent

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star was also asked about what advise she would give to upcoming talent, to which Kajol said that she would rather see the new breed of actors display their individuality rather than taking suggestions from everybody. She also mentioned how people would tell you to change physical appearance which could be discouraging.

“Pehle baat main yeh kehna chahungi ki please don’t take advise from everybody. Most importantly ki kyunki agar aap puchenge mujhe kya karna chahiye toh 100 log khare hoke bolenge tumhe yeh karna chahiye, tumhe apna naak badlo, tumhe apna haath badlo, baalon ka colour badlo, yeh karo vo karo. (First of all, I would like to say, please do not take advise from everybody. If you ask people about what you should do, then 100 people would stand up and tell you to change your nose, hand, hair colour, this or that)," Kajol said.

Kajol mentioned that people remember those who stand out from the crowd rather than blend into into it. She added that secret to anyone's success is the ability to carve a niche for oneself, whether they are trying to make it big in acting world or even social media.

Kajol's future projects

Kajol will be next seen in mythological horror film, Maa. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia, who is currently in news for helming Nushrratt Bharuccha-led horror film Chhorii 2. The first look of Maa shows Kajol as a fierce mother, trying to protect her daughter, played by Kherin Sharma. The film also features Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 27.