Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kalki Koechlin says nobody gave her house for rent after divorce with Anurag Kashyap: 'You want selfies with me, but...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Abhimanyu Mathur
Nov 29, 2024 01:46 PM IST

Kalki Koechlin called out the double standards of people who refused to rent her a house as a single woman, but still wanted selfies with her as she was famous.

Kalki Koechlin has opened up about how life suddenly became difficult for her immediately after her marriage with Anurag Kashyap ended a decade ago. The actor spoke about the troubling times in a recent interview and said that what troubled her most was that nobody was willing to rent out a place to her as a single woman. (Also read: Kalki Koechlin admits to dating multiple people at once: ‘I wasn’t interested in settling down’)

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap were married from 2011-15
Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap were married from 2011-15

Kalki Koechlin on life after divorce

In an interview on AfterHours with All About Eve YouTube channel, Kalki recalled how things were difficult for her personally while her professional life was soaring. "When me and Anurag had divorced, those two films were out there - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Then, there's this divorce," the actor said. Kalki and Anurag were married from 2011-15. They separated in late 2013.

The actor said that after the separation, during the divorce, she was unable to find a place to live in Mumbai. She recalled. "Then, I couldn't find a place to live. Nobody would give me a house to rent in Mumbai as a single woman. I was like, I am famous. You want to take selfies with me, but you don't want to give me a house."

Kalki's personal life and work

Kalki made her film debut with Anurag's Dev.D in 2008. The two began dating soon after and tied the knot in 2011. In 2019, confirmed her pregnancy with her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician. Their daughter was born in February 2020. Since her divorce, she has rarely mentioned her personal life in public.

Kalki was last seen on screen in a supporting role in the 2023 Netflix film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She also had a special dance number in Sam Bahadur the same year.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On