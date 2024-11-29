Kalki Koechlin says nobody gave her house for rent after divorce with Anurag Kashyap: 'You want selfies with me, but...'

Kalki Koechlin has opened up about how life suddenly became difficult for her immediately after her marriage with Anurag Kashyap ended a decade ago. The actor spoke about the troubling times in a recent interview and said that what troubled her most was that nobody was willing to rent out a place to her as a single woman. (Also read: Kalki Koechlin admits to dating multiple people at once: ‘I wasn’t interested in settling down’) Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap were married from 2011-15

Kalki Koechlin on life after divorce

In an interview on AfterHours with All About Eve YouTube channel, Kalki recalled how things were difficult for her personally while her professional life was soaring. "When me and Anurag had divorced, those two films were out there - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Then, there's this divorce," the actor said. Kalki and Anurag were married from 2011-15. They separated in late 2013.

The actor said that after the separation, during the divorce, she was unable to find a place to live in Mumbai. She recalled. "Then, I couldn't find a place to live. Nobody would give me a house to rent in Mumbai as a single woman. I was like, I am famous. You want to take selfies with me, but you don't want to give me a house."

Kalki's personal life and work

Kalki made her film debut with Anurag's Dev.D in 2008. The two began dating soon after and tied the knot in 2011. In 2019, confirmed her pregnancy with her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician. Their daughter was born in February 2020. Since her divorce, she has rarely mentioned her personal life in public.

Kalki was last seen on screen in a supporting role in the 2023 Netflix film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She also had a special dance number in Sam Bahadur the same year.